On Nov. 12, the Can do! Luncheon Coffee Kick-off event benefiting Wilkinson Center was held at the home of Ann and Bob Dyer.

The food and beverage area was tastefully decorated event hosts and accentuated with a gorgeous floral centerpiece donated by Garden Gate Floral Design. The afternoon proved to be an enjoyable celebration of the upcoming Can Do! Luncheon and served as a warm break from the wintry outdoor weather! Reeder thanked all in attendance for their continued loyalty and support of Wilkinson Center and their mission to provide pathways out of poverty for thousands of Dallas families.

The 7th Annual Wilkinson Center Can Do! Luncheon will be held on March 4, 2019 at the Dallas Country Club. The Can Do! Awards recognize entrepreneurship in Philanthropy as well as the Can Do Spirit that makes good things happen in Dallas. Each year Wilkinson Center honors an individual or couple, an organization and a client with a Can Do! Award. Wilkinson Center also presents a special Kids Can, Too! Award recognizing the philanthropy efforts of the youth in our community.