The Trains at NorthPark Celebrates 20th year at NorthPark Center

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), and presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark marks its 20th year at NorthPark Center with more than 750 railcars on a 1,600-foot elaborate configuration of tracks and scenes. Each year, the beloved holiday experience welcomes more than 70,000 and has helped raise more than $13 million for RMHD since its original run in 1987.

The Trains at NorthPark feature cityscapes like Dallas, replete with the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and Fair Park; New York with Times Square and Grand Central Terminal; Washington, D.C. with The White House; and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Other highlights include New England’s fall foliage, the Grand Canyon, Garden of the Gods, Mount Rushmore and Route 66. The charming exhibit has been seen by around two million since its original run over 30 years ago.

The 2018-2019 exhibit runs until Jan. 6 and is located on the second level of NorthPark Center between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children (2-12) and seniors (65+). Discounted tickets ($1 off) are available at local Tom Thumb stores. For hours, days, and online ticket purchases, please visit the website at thetrainsatnorthpark.com