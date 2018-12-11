KidLinks Announces Symphony of Chefs Line-up
KidLinks has announced which of Dallas’ notable chefs will participate in the ninth annual Symphony of Chefs gala.
Chefs on the docket for the featured dinner include Sandra Bussey from Bbbop Seoul Kitchen and Chicken Moto, Anthony Dispensa from The French Room, and Justin Box from EB2 (follow the article to the end for a full list).
The event will take place Feb. 25, 2019 at Sixty-Five Hundred.
This year’s event co-chairs are Vinette and Mike Montgomery, Amy Pratt, and Kaari and James Wicklund. Jenny and Tim Dove will serve as honorary chairs.
All proceeds will directly support KidLinks, a North Texas-based nonprofit that provides healing, hope, and happiness for children and families through therapeutic music entertainment and music therapy programs.
The intimate evening of just 250 guests will begin with an hors-d’oeuvres reception at 6:30 p.m. featuring live musical entertainment, followed by a seated four-course dinner prepared table-side by this year’s featured dinner chefs and paired with wines from several vineyards courtesy of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. The Symphony of Chefs evening concludes with a spirited live auction of chef-driven culinary experiences and decadent dessert course.
Participating Chefs
FEATURED HORS D’OEUVRES CHEF:
Isaac Kek, Musumé
FEATURED DINNER CHEFS:
Sebastien Archambault, The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
Jon Bonnell, Bonnell’s Restaurant
Justin Box, EB2
Sandra Bussey, Bbbop Seoul Kitchen and Chicken Moto
Robert James Clifford, Palace Café
Tiffany Derry, Roots Chicken Shak
Anthony Dispensa, The French RoomFitzgerald Dodd, Private Chef
Rachid El Yamani, The Star
Gorji, Gorji Restaurant
Mark Guatelara, Asador
Juan “Pancho” Jasso, Nick & Sam’s Park Cities
John Kleifgen, Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse
Peja Krstic, Môt Hai Ba
TJ Lengnick, Dee Lincoln Prime
Giuliano Matarese, Mille Lire
Yimara “Yia” Medina, Circo
Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast
Jeramie Robison, City Hall Bistro
Josh Sutcliff, Mirador
John Tesar, Knife
David Tran, Uchibā
Enrique Urrutia, Bravazo Rotisserie
Manny Vera, Truluck’s
Nick Walker, CBD Provisions
Jacob Williamson, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck
Featured Pastry Chef:
Dunia Borga, LaDuni Baking Studio