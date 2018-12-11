KidLinks Announces Symphony of Chefs Line-up

KidLinks has announced which of Dallas’ notable chefs will participate in the ninth annual Symphony of Chefs gala.

Chefs on the docket for the featured dinner include Sandra Bussey from Bbbop Seoul Kitchen and Chicken Moto, Anthony Dispensa from The French Room, and Justin Box from EB2 (follow the article to the end for a full list).

The event will take place Feb. 25, 2019 at Sixty-Five Hundred.

This year’s event co-chairs are Vinette and Mike Montgomery, Amy Pratt, and Kaari and James Wicklund. Jenny and Tim Dove will serve as honorary chairs.

All proceeds will directly support KidLinks, a North Texas-based nonprofit that provides healing, hope, and happiness for children and families through therapeutic music entertainment and music therapy programs.

The intimate evening of just 250 guests will begin with an hors-d’oeuvres reception at 6:30 p.m. featuring live musical entertainment, followed by a seated four-course dinner prepared table-side by this year’s featured dinner chefs and paired with wines from several vineyards courtesy of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. The Symphony of Chefs evening concludes with a spirited live auction of chef-driven culinary experiences and decadent dessert course.

Click here for more information.

Participating Chefs

FEATURED HORS D’OEUVRES CHEF:

Isaac Kek, Musumé

FEATURED DINNER CHEFS:

Sebastien Archambault, The Mansion Restaurant at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Jon Bonnell, Bonnell’s Restaurant

Justin Box, EB2

Sandra Bussey, Bbbop Seoul Kitchen and Chicken Moto

Robert James Clifford, Palace Café

Tiffany Derry, Roots Chicken Shak

Anthony Dispensa, The French RoomFitzgerald Dodd, Private Chef

Rachid El Yamani, The Star

Gorji, Gorji Restaurant

Mark Guatelara, Asador

Juan “Pancho” Jasso, Nick & Sam’s Park Cities

John Kleifgen, Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse

Peja Krstic, Môt Hai Ba

TJ Lengnick, Dee Lincoln Prime

Giuliano Matarese, Mille Lire

Yimara “Yia” Medina, Circo

Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast

Jeramie Robison, City Hall Bistro

Josh Sutcliff, Mirador

John Tesar, Knife

David Tran, Uchibā

Enrique Urrutia, Bravazo Rotisserie

Manny Vera, Truluck’s

Nick Walker, CBD Provisions

Jacob Williamson, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck

Featured Pastry Chef:

Dunia Borga, LaDuni Baking Studio