HP Boys Hold Off Grand Prairie

Highland Park’s Jack Feld is defended by Grand Prairie’s Cory Malone during Tuesday’s nondistrict game. Feld scored 10 points as the Scots won 53-50. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Despite its lowest offensive output of the season, Highland Park held off a second-half rally by Grand Prairie for a 53-50 win on Tuesday in its final nondistrict home game.

The Scots (9-4) led by 17 points at halftime before a 16-3 run by the Gophers (4-6) turned a potential blowout into a nail-biter.

Dillon Powell led a balanced attack with 13 points for HP, followed by Jack Feld with 10 points. Donald Ghostone led all scorers with 20 points for Grand Prairie.

Over the weekend, the Scots advanced to the title game of the Union Square Bulldog Classic tournament in Burkburnett before falling to defending champion Wichita Falls Rider 83-64. In pool play, HP scored easy victories over Fort Worth North Side and Plainview.

The Scots will travel to face another Class 6A opponent, Rockwall, on Friday before returning home to open District 11-5A play on Dec. 21 against Bryan Adams.