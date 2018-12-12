Lady Scots Start Fast in 11-5A Opener

Avery Turner and Highland Park began District 11-5A action on a winning note on Tuesday against Carrollton Newman Smith. The Lady Scots host Conrad on Friday. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park got off to a great start in District 11-5A play on Tuesday by zipping to an early double-digit lead and cruising to a 58-36 road win over Carrollton Newman Smith.

Madison Visinsky scored 16 points to pace the Lady Scots (1-0), who registered a season-high point total as a team. Ella Patterson added 12. Caroline Keogh and Avery Turner contributed nine points apiece.

It was quite a reversal from the final nondistrict clash four days earlier, when HP managed just 14 points in the first half and fell to Lincoln by an identical 58-36 score. Next, the Lady Scots will look to carry their winning ways into a home game on Friday against Conrad.