Cruelty Free Nail Bar Opens in Uptown

As a response to the lack of non-toxic and fume-free beauty salons in Dallas, Ashley Murphree-Tran has created a nail bar in Uptown that delivers a one-of-a-kind experience.

Murphree-Tran said she prides herself on keeping Verbena Parlor + Social House “so fresh and so clean,” by promoting sanitation, sterilization, and cleanliness throughout all services for both clients and technicians.

Setting new industry sterilization standards by using medical-grade equipment, the salon subjects its stainless-steel tools through both an ultrasonic cleaning machine and an autoclave machine that uses elevated steam pressures and high temperatures to destroy all bacteria, viruses, and fungi that could lead to infections.

The salon only uses 5-free, 7-free, and 10-free nail products selected to ensure a healthy, relaxing environment – all of which are cruelty-free and without other harsh chemicals and toxins.

Services at the 1,661 square-foot salon range from a Happy Hour no-polish manicure to an anti-aging collagen glove treatment. Pedicure services are all done in freestanding basins instead of the commonly used whirlpool baths.

My Mini Me services are available for children 10 years or younger, featuring a choice of bath bombs, nail shaping, cuticle care, and choice of polish.

Along with its nail and beauty services, the salon also boasts a cafe that is complete with an espresso bar, a variety of wine and craft beer, as well as light bites and pastries from local bakeries.