Nasher Announces Reimagined Free First Saturdays

First Free Saturdays at the Nasher Sculpture Center will kick off this January with a reimagined program.

Now in its 12th year, the new format, supported by Neiman Marcus and Bank of America, will offer a rotating line-up of activities and entertainment each month. Starting Jan. 5, 2019, First Free Saturdays will include DJ sets, food vendors, artist-led projects, guided sketching session in the galleries, and informal discussion of exhibitions and works on view – all in addition to free access to the museum.

“We are excited to offer free admission and creative learning opportunities in a fresh new format,” says Curator of Education Anna Smith. “Free First Saturdays will allow visitors of all ages and interests to build their own experience at the Nasher, and each month will offer new and different ways to engage with and enjoy art.”

The first event of the new year, held Jan. 5, will offer free admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and programming from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Programming includes Make Art with guest artists Francisco Moreno and Shamsy Roomiani, a live DJ, and a Sketch Spot in the galleries with Suzuko Davis.