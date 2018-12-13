Sparkman Hillcrest Joins Wreaths Across America

For the first time, Sparkman Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery will participate in Wreaths Across America. The north Dallas cemetery is joining more than 1,400 locations across the country to remember fallen U.S. veterans.

“We are forever grateful for the local groups, individuals, and businesses who have contributed their time, money, and effort to fulfilling our mission,” said Honey Lanham Dodge, Chair of this year’s local event. “We want our community to know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day.”

The event will take place this Saturday (Dec. 15) at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to gather at Sparkman Hillcrest, 7405 W. Northwest Highway, and help place wreaths on the graves of those who have served the country – many of whom no longer have family or friends to remember them.

The ceremony will be at the Lakeside Pavilion across from the office at Sparkman Hillcrest. Two gates on West Northwest Highway will be open as well as one on Hillcrest Avenue.

Seven local organizations have joined to sponsor the project and raise the funds for 1,700 wreaths.

The groups include the Prudence Alexander, Greater Dallas, Nancy Horton Davis, James Campbell Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames of America Chapter XXI, the La Belle Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century, and the Blue Star Mothers Chapter TX6.