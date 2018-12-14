DMA To Present The House of Dior

The Dallas Museum of Art is set to present the first major U.S. retrospective of The House of Dior in May 2019.

Dior: From Paris to the World will celebrate more than 70 years of the French house’s legacy and influence. The exhibition debuted in November at the Denver Art Museum (DAM), and the DMA is the only other U.S. venue to showcase the extensive collection.

It will debut in Dallas May 19 and be on lend through Sept. 1, 2019.

Spanning more than seven decades, this retrospective will offer a new perspective on the fashion house’s legacy following the Paris exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

The exhibition will feature a selection of more than 100 haute couture dresses, as well as accessories, photographs, original sketches, runway videos, and other archival material, and trace the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house.

“The House of Dior has been a legendary force in fashion and visual culture for decades and continues to be an important influence that blurs the lines between fashion and art,” said Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott director. “Dallas has long recognized the artistic significance of Dior, most notably when in 1947, early in his career, Christian Dior traveled here to receive the Neiman Marcus Award for fashion. We are excited to welcome this innovative creative voice back to our city and to offer DMA audiences the opportunity to be inspired by the remarkable legacy of a global icon.”

The Museum will mount this major exhibition with loans from the esteemed Dior Héritage Collection, many of which have rarely been seen outside of Europe, with additional loans from major institutions.

The presentation, showcasing pivotal themes in the House of Dior’s global history, will focus on how Christian Dior cemented his fashion house’s reputation within a decade and established the house worldwide—as well as highlight how his successors adeptly incorporated their own design aesthetic.

“The history and impact of The House of Dior is the result of a convergence of several artistic directors who have made visionary, yet distinct, contributions to the French haute couture house,” said Sarah Schleuning, The Margot B. Perot senior curator of decorative arts and design at the DMA. “The exhibition takes audiences through more than seven decades of innovation, bringing together the most exciting, dynamic, and pivotal pieces.”

Visitors also will be able to capture the unique technique of the Dior ateliers in a dramatic visual display presenting a glimpse into this secret world, including sketches, toiles, and the intricate process of embroidery. The atelier represents the heart of the house where seamstresses work with Dior’s creative directors to collaboratively bring couture to life.

Organized by DAM and curated by Florence Müller, the DAM’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion, the exhibition is designed by Shohei Shigematsu, OMA Partner and Director of the global firm’s New York office.

Sarah Schleuning, The Margot B. Perot Senior Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the DMA, curates the Dallas presentation.