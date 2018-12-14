SMU Names Two Executives to Top Positions

Two executives at Southern Methodist University have recently been promoted to top positions.

Astria Smith was promoted to Senior Executive Director for Annual Giving and Alumni Relations. In the position, Smith will provide strategic leadership and direction for efforts that engage, solicit, and steward SMU alumni, parents, faculty, staff, students, and friends. In addition, she serves as a Board of Trustees member for the Zan Wesley Holmes, Jr. Community Outreach Center and as an Advisory Board member for the Center for Preaching Excellence at SMU’s Perkins School of Theology. Smith holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Baylor University and master’s degrees from Amberton University and SMU, where she received a master’s degree in theological studies in 2015.

Paula S. Voyles, CFRE, joined SMU as Assistant Vice President for School and Project Development this past September. She was most recently at Oklahoma State University where she served as Senior Associate Vice President for Constituency Programs. A 20-year veteran of the higher education and non-profit sectors, she is an expert in areas of recruiting and leading successful fundraising organizations and teams. Before joining OSU she held positions at Baylor University, the University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, Methodist Children’s Home, San Marcos Baptist Academy, and Dallas Baptist University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism/Marketing from Baylor and a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration from Dallas Baptist University.