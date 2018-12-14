Sons of the Flag Donates Makes Large Donation to Parkland Foundation

Sons of the Flag, a non-profit organization that supports military, veteran and first-responder burn survivors and their families through funding for innovative research, treatment, and education, presented a $120,000 gift to Parkland Foundation in December.

It is the largest gift that the organization has given to date to fund both programs and equipment for the Parkland Health & Hospital System Regional Burn Center.

“Sons of the Flag had its earliest meetings at Parkland, so we have been connected to the burn unit there since our founding,” said Ryan “Birdman” Parrot, Sons of the Flag founder, president and CEO. “We are grateful to give you these funds to provide the critical, life-saving care to help burn patients survive, and provide ongoing medical and emotional support that is so important for recovery after such a traumatic injury.”

The following programs will receive support:

The Parkland Burn Survivor Support Group – underwriting supports educational materials, professional speakers and lunch for participants throughout the year. Substantial support for Sons of the Flag’s existing endowment for use throughout the year to provide burn care for survivors and their families.



In addition to programs, SOTF donated special equipment:

Vecta Distraction Station – used to help provide a distraction for patients undergoing painful procedures and wound care.

Ultrasonic Wound Debridement System – a low-frequency ultrasound system that has been proven as a less painful alternative to surgical wound debridement and which also stimulates wound healing.

Signostics Echonous Bladder and Vein System on AI Station – a device that provides ultrasound guidance for scanning patients’ bladders and can also be used to perform ultrasounds of the blood vessels to assist nurses with placing IV catheters.

“On behalf of Parkland, thank you to Ryan, Sons of the Flag, your board of directors and volunteers for this extraordinary gift,” said Beth Dexter, Parkland Foundation development officer. “Your love,, passion and support will help our burn patients. And the gift made for the endowment will help patients in perpetuity.”