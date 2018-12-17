California-Based Chain To Replace Noon Mediterranean

This January, Dallas local Noon Mediterranean restaurants will be transformed into Daphne’s Mediterranean. Daphne’s calls itself the “West Coast leader in fresh and healthy Mediterranean cuisine.”

The location at 7949 Walnut Hill will be the first to be renovated.

The new concept will feature a hybrid menu with favorites from both brands, including plated entrees and salads from Daphne’s and an abbreviated version of Noon’s build-your-own bowls.

“We are excited to introduce Daphne’s wholesome and nourishing Mediterranean-inspired cuisine to Dallas,” said Michael Nakhleh, president of Daphne’s parent company, Elite Restaurant Group. “We’re looking forward to completing the store conversions in a swift, timely manner so the community can soon stop by, pull up a chair, and experience a sense of Greek hospitality at Daphne’s.”

The conversions are a result of Daphne’s acquisition of Noon, which was finalized earlier this year.