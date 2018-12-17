Dallas Senior Living Community to Expand

Presbyterian Village North has announced an expansion project is underway.

While still in the early stages, the nonprofit senior living community will add a new independent living building. The new building will feature 102 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, some with lake views.

Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2020.

Presbyterian Village North is located at 8600 Skyline Drive.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to continue PVN’s legacy and look forward to eventually welcoming new residents into our family-like community,” said Bryan Cooper, executive director of Presbyterian Village North. “We received a great response from the 2016 expansion, and most of those residences are now occupied. With this new expansion, we seek to address more market demands by providing senior housing that meets the desires and needs of today’s seniors.”

The new building will take the place of an older, outdated building, according to a news release. It will be positioned over an underground parking garage and will connect to the Corrigan Building, the main hub of the campus which houses many of the amenities and much of the residential activity.

Amenities accessible through the Corrigan Building include a café, beauty salon with spa and massage area, onsite doctor’s clinic, game room, auditorium, mailroom, spiritual life services, library, wellness center, and a pool.

The new building will house signature designs and contemporary finishes evocative of current multifamily developments. Each residence will come complete with a full kitchen and its own washer and dryer.

“The goal of the project is to stay at the forefront of industry trends and to give our community a competitive edge over other senior housing providers in the area,” said Cooper.