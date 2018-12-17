4 Arrested in University Park Aggravated Robbery

Four people have been arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery where a University Park man was critically injured after being shot twice.

The Dec. 5 incident took place inside the man’s home in the 3400 block of McFarlin Boulevard. According to a police news report, the man’s wallet was stolen during the aggravated robbery.

Calvin Deray Johnson Jr., 34, and Laquaci Sharnice Rodriquez, 24, were both arrested in connection with the crime Dec. 12 at a hotel in Trophy Club. Trophy Club Police Department and North Tarrant County Regional SWAT team assisted in the arrest.

Abdul Sesay, 20, and Quintariah Alexander, 25, were arrested Dec. 15 with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department at a hotel in North Dallas.

All four were transported to the Dallas County Jail.

According to the news release, the homeowner remains in critical condition at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

University Park Police detectives are actively working the case, but have not had the opportunity to talk with the homeowner.