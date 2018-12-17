Team Effort Lifts HP Gymnasts to Win

A collective effort propelled Highland Park to the team title during a compulsory meet at Rockwall-Heath over the weekend in which the Scots also defeated squads from Richardson and Irving.

Among the individual event winners for HP were Jack Smith on floor exercise, Evan Carr on rings, Mark Hancock on vault, and Nicolas Gregory on horizontal bar. Alexander Miller was second in the all-around competition.

In girls action, HP was the runner-up in the team standings, led by freshman Kennedy Downing, who was third on floor and fifth in all-around, just ahead of her older sister, Katherine. Kennedy also posted top-five finishes on vault and uneven bars. Katherine was fifth on floor.

Both HP squads will return to action on Jan. 11 for their first optional meet of the season in Garland.