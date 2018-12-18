Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Celebrate Winter Solstice With Yoga, Dinosaurs

Instead of heading to the gym or bearing a cold early-morning run, The Perot Museum of Nature and Science is inviting Dallasites to get their yoga on with a morning dose of science at it first-ever Winter Solstice Sunrise Celebration.

Early-risers can celebrate the shortest day of the year with activities including a sunrise dance party in the lobby, yoga amid the dinosaurs in the T. Boone Pickens Life Then and Now Hall, solstice-themed science with the Brainiacs, and more.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members (includes all-day general admission).

The event begins at 6 a.m. Dec. 21.

