Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents First Ever New Year’s Eve Party

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating New Year’s Eve for the first time.

The event, Meyerson ’til Midnight, will give guests the chance to toast the New Year with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Extended revelries will follow DSO’s beloved NYE concert including a live band and dance floor, cash bar, desserts, and photo opportunities.

The concert, which features an evening of cherished Strauss waltzes, virtuosic solos by co-concertmaster Nathan Olson, and an intermission champagne toast, is promised to be the perfect way to end 2018 on a high note.

Following the concert, guests can mingle in the Meyerson lobby for the NYE party with celebratory hats and noisemakers. Guest can dance the night away as one of DFW’s greatest Motown bands ushers the crowds into the new year with style.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased by clicking here.