Six Pack: James’ Big Night Leads Scots

After scoring a remarkable six goals against Coppell, Highland Park’s Alex James now has 13 goals this season, including two game-winners. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Alex James scored six goals, including the go-ahead score with 5:43 remaining, as Highland Park rallied past Coppell 8-6 on Dec. 13 in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

James found the net once in the first period and three times in the second, then added two more goals in the final frame. He also assisted on a third-period goal by Walker Green.

In all, the Scots (5-7) tallied four goals during a wild third period to polish off their highest-scoring game of the season. James has 13 goals this season, which ranks second in the league behind teammate Robert Sours (15).

After a holiday break, HP will return to action on Jan. 3 against Allen at Dr Pepper StarCenter in McKinney.

