House of the Month: 4939 Brookview Drive

Set on a gated 1.12-acre lot on a platinum block in Old Preston Hollow is this Larry Boerder-designed traditional stucco home with slate roof. Wonderfully proportioned rooms offer views of the stunning grounds designed by Linda Tycher.

An expansive living area, anchored by a full bar and onyx fireplace, looks out on to the loggia, cabana, pool, putting green, and large grassy area. The kitchen opens to multiple living and dining areas. A handsome study and guest bedroom are on the first floor. Upstairs is an incredible master suite with sitting area, private balcony, dual bathrooms, and huge walk-in closets. Three more large en suite bedrooms, live-in quarters, wine room, and playroom complete the second level. A backup whole-home generator is included with purchase.

(Courtesy Perry-Miller Streiff Group)