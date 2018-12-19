HP Girls Splash to Victory at TISCA

The Highland Park girls posted an impressive runner-up finish at the recent Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association North Zone 5A meet in Frisco.

The Blue Wave placed several individual swimmers in finals, including Lindsey Hosch (third place in 200 freestyle and fourth in 100 butterfly), Katherine Huang (fourth in 100 free and seventh in 50 free), and Hannah Jiang (sixth in 200 individual medley).

HP also reached the podium in all three girls relays, including a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with the quartet of Huang, Maddy Helton, Taylor Copeland, and Alicia Bi.

On the boys side, the shorthanded Blue Wave came in fifth in the team standings, led by Max Van Cauwelaert (sixth in 100 breaststroke and sixth in 200 IM), Robert Clarke (eighth in 100 breast), and Alex Stidham (eighth in 200 IM). Dash Wolford placed fourth in diving.