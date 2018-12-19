‘Starstruck?’ Not A Problem in Concert to Remember

Taking the stage with legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli is quite possibly on top of any vocalist’s dream list.

Many members of Preston Hollow Presbyterian’s sanctuary choir were able to check that accomplishment off their wish lists.

(ABOVE: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and members of the Preston Hollow Presbyterian choir perform with Andrea Bocelli at Dallas concert. Courtesy photo)

Less than a third of the church’s 200-member choir performed with Bocelli during his recent two-hour concert at the American Airline Center.

The choir, along with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, accompanied Bocelli during several performances and even sang two songs by themselves.

Obviously, “lots of the choir members were quite starstruck,” said the church’s music director, Steve Jobman.

But nerves were far from evident as the group opened the show with an opera chorus and received a loud ovation from the audience after performing the famous Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

Jobman, who has been with the church around four years, said he believed this was the first time Park Cities Presbyterian has performed a concert of this magnitude.

The choir, he added, was hand selected by a contractor due to their size and ability to match the quality expected at such a concert.

“It was thrilling and exciting and reinforcing and encouraging – it was all of those kinds of things,” Jobman said. “Our primary function is worship on Sunday mornings, but it’s great when we come out with a fine ensemble that is recognized in the community.”

While there were plenty of memories made that evening, Jobman said his favorite part was watching the concert from the side of the stage – can you even imagine?

Jobman and one of the organists at Preston Hollow Presbyterian sat at the bottom of the stairs where they were able to rub elbows with Bocelli and his bright blue jacket as the tenor entered and exited the stage.

“You could hear him clearing his throat,” Jobman said, and “singing along with the soprano to make sure he was still in pitch. He was just a real guy.”