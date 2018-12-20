Bartaco Officially Open in Preston Hollow

After receiving an incredible demand from guests, Fort Worth’s scene-stealing restaurant has finally arrived in North Dallas.

Bartaco. located in Preston Center, brings the food and lifestyle of coastal-inspired escapes offering spirited and bold options from the popular tacos that integrate unique flavor profiles and fresh ingredients, to the “not tacos” and inventive cocktails (of course margaritas too). The upbeat destination sets the tone for healthy street-inspired dishes with a focus on the tortilla as a perfect blank canvas for an unending combination of flavors.

The restaurant seats 120 inside and 30 on a patio.

The restaurant is inviting the public out to mingle on New Year’s Eve, starting at 11 a.m., for a festive countdown and Cava toast at midnight.

To keep the festivities going, the eatery also is offering the following seasonal drinks:

Mix & A-Mingle : A complex and warming house-made sangria where Belinda bonarda red wine perfectly blends with winter spices (cinnamon, star anise, and cloves), ginger and agave. *Perfect for celebrating the upcoming National Sangria Day (12/20)!

: A complex and warming house-made sangria where Belinda bonarda red wine perfectly blends with winter spices (cinnamon, star anise, and cloves), ginger and agave. *Perfect for celebrating the upcoming National Sangria Day (12/20)! Float Like a Dragonfly : A twist on the classic pisco sour, fruity pisco and smoky mezcal are complimented by sweet pineapple syrup, fresh egg whites (which create a rich and creamy texture) and a foamy cap.

: A twist on the classic pisco sour, fruity pisco and smoky mezcal are complimented by sweet pineapple syrup, fresh egg whites (which create a rich and creamy texture) and a foamy cap. Mojito Tinto : A refreshing spin on both a mojito and Tinto de Verano, the cocktail brings together the house rum, winter-spiced sangria, muddled mint, sugar and lime juice to uniquely combine the two classic cocktails. Guests will be enchanted as each sip starts sweet and spiced but finishes crisp and tart thanks to its layered “sunrise” style.

: A refreshing spin on both a mojito and Tinto de Verano, the cocktail brings together the house rum, winter-spiced sangria, muddled mint, sugar and lime juice to uniquely combine the two classic cocktails. Guests will be enchanted as each sip starts sweet and spiced but finishes crisp and tart thanks to its layered “sunrise” style. Winter Caipirinha : Bold and pink in color, the cachaça (Brazilian rum) gives crisp sweetness, while its pomegranate counterpart provides fruity brightness and slight tartness.

Once lunch service begins, throughout December and January bartaco Preston is partnering with No Kid Hungry to support their mission to end childhood hunger. For every lunch tray sold at the restaurant, $1 will be donated to No Kid Hungry (which provides up to 10 meals).

Bartaco’s official address is 6140 Luther Lane at the intersection of Preston Road and Northwest Highway.