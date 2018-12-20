Dallas Architecture Forum Presents Frank Welch Memorial Lecture

The Frank Welch Memorial Lecture will return for its second year.

The event is part of The Dallas Architecture Forum’s lecture series, as an ongoing tribute to honor the life and career of Architect Frank Welch, FAIA, the Dean of Texas Modernist Architecture.

Rick Joy, founder of Rick Joy Architects (Studio Rick Joy) in Tucson, Arizona, will deliver the Frank Welch Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art.

Studio Rick Joy has been recognized for an exquisitely sensitive and thoughtful approach to site, observation, process, landscape, and building. Their work ranges from single-family homes and large-scale master plans, across the U.S., Caribbean, and Central America, to lifestyle-based projects in Nayarit, Mexico City, and Austin. Recently, the studio brought new life to Princeton University with the recently completed Transit Hall and Market.

“Rick Joy’s focus on simple and thoughtful design in careful harmony with the project site is true to the legacy of Frank Welch, which makes him the perfect choice to present The Dallas Architecture Forum’s second Frank Welch Memorial Lecture,” said forum executive director Nate Eudaly.

“Rick Joy is known for looking to the specific environment and physical landscape of each project to reveal and celebrate its special feature while using natural and passive energy-saving techniques and unusual materials. We believe Mr. Joy will present what is sure to be a program of great interest.”

The Dallas Architecture Forum is one of the charities designated by the Welch family to receive donations to honor Frank Welch. Donations that are made to the Frank Welch Memorial Lecture Fund will be used to fund future lectures that will preserve his legacy and inspire a new generation of architects.

Tickets are $20 per lecture for general admission and $5 for students (with ID).

For more information on the Dallas Architecture Forum, visitwww.dallasarchitectureforum.org or call 214-764-2406.