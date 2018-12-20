Park Cities Presbyterian Under Construction

It’s hard not to notice the construction taking place at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Newton Court.

(ABOVE: Renderings show a new courtyard, building, and underground parking lot. Courtesy Omni Plan)

Park Cities Presbyterian Church is constructing a new building with an underground parking lot.

“Five-year ago, our session began looking at property options as we sought the face of the Lord regarding extending his kingdom to our neighborhood, our city, and our world,” senior pastor Rev. Mark Davis has said.

While part of the plan includes being good neighbors by reducing the number of cars that park on nearby streets Sunday mornings and during the week, the vision also opened the doors for the church to see how members can better serve the community, Jeff Barber, the church’s executive director, said.

An inviting courtyard will serve as a welcoming space for outdoor activities in the center of the campus; a new grand foyer will provide indoor community space, and a new building in tune with the architectural style of the current campus will allow for a full-sized high school gymnasium. Additionally, an elementary wing will be built, and a children’s lobby will include a chapel with individual classrooms and access to outdoor play areas.

In addition to the 104 underground parking spaces, a newly constructed surface parking area will add 175 parking spaces and include covered drop-off.

“As we grow as a body, we hope to be more generous (and) greater to our city,” Barber said.

Over the past 25 years, PCPC has planted more than 160 churches, and the extend vision is calling the congregation to plant more new churches in Dallas – and elsewhere.

Barber said he sees the Oak Lawn Avenue campus as a base to serve the community – a bridge between the diverse communities it surrounds. For example, the new space, he said, will allow the church to participate in the Mother’s Day Out program, a nonprofit early childhood education program that offers parents affordable childcare.

“God is really clearly leading us in major decisions for his church to be a significant gift to the community,” he said.

Excavation for the underground parking lot is expected to begin in June. The entire building project is anticipated to be completed in 2020.