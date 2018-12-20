SPCA of Texas Housewarming Party

The warm December weather couldn’t stop 300 plus guests at the SPCA of Texas’ Jingle and Mingle Housewarming Party from donning their tackiest holiday sweaters and getting into the spirit of the season on Dec. 2 at NorthPark Center. Clad in cat- and dog-bedecked pullovers and suits, jolly dinosaur Santa hats and festive baubles, SPCA of Texas supporters enjoyed a lighthearted evening while celebrating the 28th annual Home for the Holidays event.

The attendees chatted and enjoyed the laidback ambiance, examining 24 custom-made luxury dog houses and cat condos that were up for silent auction.

The architectural wonders were built by AIA Dallas and TEXO, The Construction Association members for the annual Bark + Build luxury Dog House/Design Competition. Competition Chair Jordan Ortiz and Chair Emeritus Mary Butler announced the winners, with the Purrrch Cat Condo taking home the Top Dog Award for receiving the most bids in the online auction. It was designed by GFF Architects and constructed by MAPP Construction. Also, Dogometry, designed by JACOBS and constructed by K2 Construction, won the Best in Show Award.

Sincere thanks to NorthPark Center for hosting the Home for the Holidays Bark + Build competition and Adoption Pavilion. So far, the SPCA of Texas’ Home for the Holidays event has raised more than $84,000 to support the SPCA of Texas’ mission to provide every animal with exceptional care and a loving home. The event comes to a close on Dec. 23, when the Adoption Pavilion run ends.

