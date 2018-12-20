Will Dolce & Gabbana Open at NorthPark?

Dolce & Gabbana will open its first North Texas store at NorthPark Center, the shopping destination announced on its Instagram account.

Kristen Gibbens, NorthPark’s executive director of marketing and strategy, told People Newspapers that the shopping center is under a lease agreement with the boutique, which is scheduled to open in the fall. No other updates were available, she said in an email.

The opening, though, has had its fair share of controversy following the announcement on social media. Concerns arose due to some questions about the brand’s recently being accused of leaked racists commentary and body-shaming.

According to a Dallas Morning News blog post (click here to read the whole story), NorthPark’s marketing coordinator said the announcement came before a lease was finalized and “given the feedback” the mall was going to address the issues raised with the brand.

NorthPark said the following before removing the post:

“While NorthPark Center is first and foremost a shopping center, we aim to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors. Our core values as a company are separate and not based in those of our tenants. We hear your feedback and look to Dolce & Gabbana to address the concerns surrounding their brand.”

Per the photo posted, it appears the location would have been in the former Williams-Sonoma store between Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman and near Neiman Marcus.