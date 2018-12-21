Women in the World Salon

Co-hosted by Toyota and legendary journalist, Tina Brown, the Women in the World live event series took the Dallas stage on Nov. 5 at the Dallas Museum of Art. On the eve of the 2018 midterm elections, and with women at the center of our nation’s latest social movements, the Salon continued the conversation with remarkable women of impact from around the U.S. and globe.

(Photos: Kristi and Scot Redman)