Women in the World Salon

Co-hosted by Toyota and legendary journalist, Tina Brown, the
live event series took the Dallas stage on Nov. 5 at the Dallas Museum of Art. On the eve of the 2018 midterm elections, and with women at the center of our nation’s latest social movements, the Salon continued the conversation with remarkable women of impact from around the U.S. and globe. Women in the World
(Photos: Kristi and Scot Redman)
April Lesiuk and Katie Franklin
Ashley Chan, Rebecca Marabito, and Natalie Westbrook
Brady Kazar and Michelle Moore
Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani, Minyon Moore, Rev. Leah Daughtry, and Jara Butler
Darshana Ramirez and Bianca Montes
Elyce Mouskondis and Marcella Generalovich
Ginger Marie Harper and Liz Standley
Isabel Allende, Tina Brown, and Viktoria Vibhakar
Jessica Harris and Irma Cornejo
Karla Noone and Lourdes Navarro
Katie Chu and Constance Poitou
Katie Stewart and Donna Noorbakhsh
Krystal Sarna, Nadia Dabbakeh, and Rida Islam
Laila Muhammad and Alanna Sarabia
Lesli Levine and Susan Strauss
Michelle Jordan, Mark Page, and Amanda Saca
MOI Paige Chenault, Toyota’s Lisa Materazzo, and Tina Brown
Paige Chenault and Alisha Laventure
Rory Archilbald and Matthew Fox
Stephanie Seay, Annika Cail, and Cheryl Alston
Susan Posnick and Margaret Stafford
Taniyah Jones and Jara Butler
Tina Brown and Isabel Allende
Tina Brown
Toyota Mother Of Invention Paige Chenault
Toyota’s Lisa Materazzo, Alisha Laventure, and MOI Paige Chenault
Rev. Leah Daughtry
Toyota’s Lisa Materazzo, MOI Paige Chenault, and Alisha Laventure
Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani
Isabel Allende