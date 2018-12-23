Adorned in feathered necklines and sequined trains, Dallasites embraced the spirit of Nouvelle-Orléans for the 2018 Crystal Charity Ball.

The event took place Dec.1 in the transformed Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole where walls were draped in luxurious red and luxe gold fabrics, tables were topped with lush flowers, and performers sashayed down the halls with parasols twirling above their heads.

Chaired by Claire Emanuelson, a record $6.5 million was raised this year for local children’s charities, including Nexus Recovery Center and Friends of the Dallas Public Library.

(Photos by Konrad Kaltenbach)