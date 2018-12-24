Monday, December 24, 2018

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Society 

A Festive Night in Paris

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , ,

On Nov. 15, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, DIFFA/Dallas, hosted its 23rd Holiday Wreath Collection at the Fashion Industry Gallery to ring in the holiday season with a “Marché de Noel”-themed event.

Guests mixed and mingled amongst 70 plus one-of-a-kind wreaths and curated accessories displayed throughout the French Christmas market-themed space.

(Photos by Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)

You May Also Like

Making it to The Ball

Lorelei Day 0

Bleu Ciel Sky-Rise Living Preview Party

Staff Report 0

Ten Best Dressed

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *