A Festive Night in Paris

On Nov. 15, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, DIFFA/Dallas, hosted its 23rd Holiday Wreath Collection at the Fashion Industry Gallery to ring in the holiday season with a “Marché de Noel”-themed event.

Guests mixed and mingled amongst 70 plus one-of-a-kind wreaths and curated accessories displayed throughout the French Christmas market-themed space.

(Photos by Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)