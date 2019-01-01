New Year, new you: Five ways to be your best in 2019

Raise your hand if you’re the type of person who bites off more than they can chew when it comes to New Year’s Resolutions. Don’t be shy, we all fancy ourselves a master of overachievement when it comes to goals.

(ABOVE: Clients receive customized practitioner-assisted stretches at Stretch Zone. Courtesy photo)

STOP IT! There is nothing more defeating than setting your sights on something that’s unattainable.

I have a novel idea this year: Let’s focus on small lifestyle changes that we can achieve – that we want to achieve – that will have us living our best life in 2019.

1. Stretch More – The fitness trend in Dallas indeed has risen over the years, but what about the recovery movement? A semi-new business in Preston Center is looking to help Dallasites wake up feeling like Gumby instead of the Tin Man. Stretch Zone offers customized practitioner-assisted stretching that helps improve circulation, flexibility, resting muscle tone, and the quality of motions.

2. Invest in Your Skin – There’s no doubt about it, beautiful skin is an instant confidence booster. There are many things you can do to improve your skin, but there’s only one facial to tackle most of those issues at once. Available at Renew Beauty Med Spa & Salon in NorthPark Center, the AquaGold facial is one customized vial mixed with everything you need to solve skin shortcomings. Hair-thin needles coated in gold penetrate the skin and deliver vitamin B complex, Botox to tighten and smooth the skin’s surface, and a micro hyaluronic acid to help hold water and moisturizer. We suggest pairing it with a relaxing hydrafacial.

3. Give Back to Your Community – There are thousands of non-profits in need of your time – and money – to help serve the Dallas community. From opportunities to deliver meals to the homebound, increase literary proficiency, or even volunteer photography skills to help find shelter pets forever homes, there’s a space for everyone. Navigating that space, though, might be challenging. Organizations like Dallas’ Volunteer Now serve as a recruitment hub to connect volunteers with nonprofits. For more information about Volunteer Now visit volnow.org.

4. Balance Your Hormones – If you’ve found yourself unsuccessfully trying to lose weight for some time now, chances are you might have a hormone imbalance. Hormones play a massive role in how our metabolism reacts to calories – how the body uses the food you eat and how energized you are when it comes to working out. Businesses like BeBalanced in Preston Center Plaza use natural remedies to help men and woman correct those imbalances.

5. Feed Your Brain – Sadly, brain health is one of those things most people only worry about when something goes wrong. The people at the Center for BrainHealth want to change that by providing a series of programs that work with children, teens, and adults, and lecture series that touch on subjects such as breaking bad habits and boosting brain power for parents and their children. Visit brainhealth.utdallas.edu to learn more.