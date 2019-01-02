Crime Report Dec. 17 – 31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCK YOUR DOORS

If you’re going to store firearms in your vehicle, make sure its locked. A rash of gun thefts were reported in the Park Cities from mostly unlocked vehicles. Starting Dec. 22 before 6:30 a.m., a white 2014 Lexus LS460, valued at $45,000, was stolen (keys left inside), as well as the firearms inside of the vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Marquette Street. On Dec. 25, ballistic body armor was stolen before 9:40 a.m. from an unlocked 2018 black Chevrolet Impala parked in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue. On the 26th, a firearm, valued at $550, left in a 2018 black Jeep Wrangler, unlocked and parked in an open garage, was stolen in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard. And sometime between 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and 6:40 p.m. Dec. 28, firearms, valued at $2,400, and $250 worth of accessories were stolen from a 2015 black Audi parked in the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

A Highland Park woman lost her nearly $14,000 1.5 ct diamond earring while walking from her home in the 4400 block of North Versailles Avenue and the Avant Garden flower shop in the Shops at Highland Park, sometime between 3:30 and 4:35 p.m.

It’s happened again: another person has reported to police that his identity was stolen in an attempt to purchase a vehicle. A homeowner in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue reported to police around 5:10 p.m. that his personal information was used by someone in an attempt to buy a vehicle by phone from a Kentucky-based Honda dealership.

18 Tuesday

Around 5:20 p.m., a homeowner who does monogramming in her spare time reported to police that three bags containing four white baby robes, valued at $40 each, a tan burlap Christmas tree skirt, valued at $40, and woman’s navy pajamas, valued at $43, were all stolen from her front porch in the 3200 block of Cornell Avenue.

A gray Porter-Cable hand drill and SAWZALL and a box of screws were found by police around 6:05 p.m. in the roadway directly in front of a house under construction in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue.

Sometime between 9 and 11 p.m., a gray 2018 Audi was burglarized while parked in the 3600 block of Maplewood Avenue. A wallet was stolen and multiple charges were made at McDonalds, Shell, and 7-11.

19 Wednesday

Around 7 a.m., a woman who lives in the 4400 block of Arcady Avenue reported to police that she possibly left her stainless steel and gold Cartier Panthere women’s watch, valued at $7,500, in a loaner vehicle from Park Place Porsche. According to the report, the woman said the assistant service manager at the dealership advised her that the watch was not in the vehicle when he inspected it.

Arrested at 11:13 p.m., a 22-year-old man on a Class C warrant in the 5000 block of Douglas Avenue.

In a blink of an eye, a woman’s wallet was stolen while shopping at St. Michaels Woman’s Exchange at Highland Park Village. The woman told police that around 4:20 p.m. she placed her wallet on the counter after making a purchase, turned to put something in a bag, and when she locked back up the wallet was gone, including the $1,500 in cash that was inside.

20 Thursday

Around 4:40 p.m. a man reported to police that between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 his black 2011 GMC Yukon XL was burglarized while he was at a dinner party in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The third-row seat, valued at $1,500, was stolen.

21 Friday

Around 11:30 a.m., a homeowner reported to police that around 3 p.m. Dec. 16 a package was stolen from the front porch of his home in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 11:01 p.m.: a 55-year-old Gainesville man on suspicion of public intoxication in the 4700 block of Douglas Avenue.

22 Saturday

A homeowner in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive was scammed out of $7,000. The woman reported to police around noon that on Dec. 19 she received a phone call that her son was in jail on a domestic violence charge after hitting a female and causing her to “lose her baby.” The phone scammer told the woman to put $7,000 in a magazine and then mail it to a Philadelphia address. She complied.

23 Sunday

Arrested at 12:53 a.m.: a 19-year-old Dallas man on suspicion of public intoxication in the 3200 block of Beverly Drive.

27 Thursday

Arrested at 2:19 a.m.: a 41-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue.

The owner of Plant Enterprise reported to police around 7:45 a.m. that a few moments earlier, a person in a beige Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck stole a walk-behind mower, valued at $1,050, and a weed trimmer, valued at $250, from one of her work trucks parked outside of the Methodist Family Clinic in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

29 Saturday

A homeowner reported to police around 10:36 a.m. that sometime between noon Dec. 22 and that morning, three televisions were stolen from her home in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive.

Sometime between 3 and 3:10 p.m. a silver 2018 Nissan Titan was burglarized while parked in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. A Swiss backpack, HP Thinkpad, Apple AirPods, $900 in cash and a series of credit cards, collectively valued at $3,200, were stolen.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

A homeowner in the 4300 block of University Boulevard reported to police at 3:06 p.m. that between 8 a.m. Dec. 10 and 5:23 p.m. Dec. 11, he paid a contractor $2,750 for some work and the contractor has not been seen since agreeing to do the work.

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 1 p.m.: a 27-year-old Dallas woman on a local warrant while in the 300 block of North O’Connor Road in Irving.

Sometime between 2:41 a.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18, packages were stolen from the front porch of a home in the 3600 block of Centenary Drive. Items stolen included a $120 GelPro floor mat, a $120 Cat & Jack polo and $140 of other apparel.

Between 4 and 5 p.m., the wallet of a 75-year-old Coppell woman was stolen while at a business in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

20 Thursday

Two homes on Marquette Street were burglarized overnight and nearly $14,500 of property was stolen. Sometime before 4 a.m., more than $14,000 of property including a Louis Vuitton purse, Lenovo computer, and $500 in cash, were stolen from a a home in the 3700 block of Marquette Street. A purse and contents, valued at $470, were also stolen from an unlocked home in the 3300 block of Marquette Street before 5 a.m.

Sometime between 7:05 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., a 2005 black Chevrolet Tahoe, valued at $18,000, was stolen while parked at Preston Center Plaza.

21 Friday

Arrested at 4:40 a.m.: a 24-year-old Dallas man on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle in the 4000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. The man, according to an incident report, was observed in at least two vehicles before being detained by police.

22 Saturday

Arrested at 9:16 p.m.” a 17-year-old Highland Park man on suspicion of consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 3400 Purdue Street.

23 Sunday

Sometime before 1:47 a.m., a black 2016 Ford F-150 (with the keys inside), valued at $25,000, was stolen from the 4000 block of Stanford Avenue.

A black 2018 Ford Explorer was burglarized overnight before 4:22 a.m. while parked in the 3900 block of Centenary Drive. About $300 of West Elm pillow cases and Stuart Weitzman wedges, valued at $300, were reported missing.

The tailgate, valued at $1,500, from a black Ford F-150 was stolen sometime before 7:30 a.m. while parked overnight in the 3200 block of Greenbrier Drive.

24 Monday

Arrested at 8:03 p.m.: a 58-year-old Dallas man on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury at a home in the 3300 block of Daniel Avenue.

25 Tuesday

Arrested at 6:43 p.m.: a 29-year-old Allen man on suspicion of public intoxication in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

27 Thursday

Arrested at 11:15 a.m.: a 43-year-old Dallas man on a local warrant in the 100 block of Commerce Street in Dallas.