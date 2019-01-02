Inside Look at Dallas’s Illustrious Fundraising Gala

As the grand finale of Dallas’s social galas in 2018, Crystal Charity Ball took place on Dec. 1 at the iconic Hilton Anatole for its 66th year and raised its goal of $6.5 million for eight nonprofit organizations serving children.

With the theme of “A Celebration in Nouvelle-Orléans,” the hotel’s Chantilly ballroom and surrounding atrium were transformed into old-time New Orleans with New Orleans vignettes, moss-covered trees, and a bubbling fountain.

Captured in this time-lapse video, the hotel team spent days creating such an impressive and Instagram-worthy ballroom.

Executed by Hilton Anatole’s F&B team, the menu was New Orleans cuisine at its finest including a hors d’oeuvre menu of canapes of mini muffaletta lollipops, Andouille sausage puffs, and jumbo Gulf shrimp; and a three-course meal including a Crab Louie salad with Galatoire’s Remoulade Blanc.

(Courtesy photos)