KidLinks 2019 Symphony of Chefs Kickoff

On Nov. 7, KidLinks 2019 Symphony of Chefs had their kickoff party at the beautiful home of Vinette and Mike Montgomery in excitement for the ninth Annual Symphony of Chefs gala.

The exclusive kick-off event featured hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a reveal of the chefs participating in the 2019 Symphony of Chefs. Symphony of Chefs is one of two signature events benefitting the North Texas based non-profit, KidLinks. Co-chairs of this year’s event include, Vinette and Mike Montgomery, Amy Pratt, and Kaari and James K. Wicklund.

On Monday, February 25, 2019, Kidlinks will host its ninth Annual Symphony of Chefs fundraiser at Sixty-Five Hundred in Dallas.