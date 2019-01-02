Scot Classic Kicks Off Soccer Season

The Highland Park girls will look to return to the Class 5A state tournament this season after winning the title in 2017. The Lady Scots start the season on Thursday. (File photo: Thao Nguyen)

The chill of early January means it’s time for the start of another high school soccer season. And for both Highland Park teams, that means the HP Scot Classic tournament will get underway at Highlander Stadium.

As part of the round-robin tournament, the Lady Scots will host games against Cedar Park (3 p.m. Thursday), Plano East (5 p.m. Friday), and Mansfield Lake Ridge (2 p.m. Saturday).

Meanwhile, the HP boys will start the season against Plano John Paul II (9 a.m. Thursday), Adamson (9 a.m. Friday), and an opponent to be determined on Saturday.

Both HP squads will head out of town for tournaments next week and will begin District 11-5A play on Jan. 29 against Carrollton Newman Smith.