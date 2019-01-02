The Legacy Senior Communities Hosts Yes! Event Fundraiser

On Dec. 21, The Legacy Senior Communities hosted its Yes! Event fundraiser featuring a performance by The Temptations.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit The Legacy Senior Communities Financial Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance for seniors in need. The goal is for the fund to act as a safety net for seniors and their families in the community. The event committee consisted of co-chairs Gilian and Steve Baron; Sandy and Howard Donsky; Linda and Dave Garner; Marion and Bennett Glazer; Barbara and Bill Gutow; Sharon and Chuck Levin; Karen Shosid Weinreb; and Ethel Silvergold Zale.



(Photos: James Edward)