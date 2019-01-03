HP Girls Roll Past Creekview in 11-5A

Ella Patterson and Highland Park remained unbeaten in district play by cruising to a 60-point victory over Carrollton Creekview on Wednesday. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

If early indicators are correct, the rest of District 11-5A appears to be no match for Highland Park. After all, the Lady Scots have outscored their last three league opponents by an average margin of almost 60 points, and have allowed less than 16 points per game in those contests.

The latest lopsided result came on Wednesday against Carrollton Creekview, when Ella Patterson’s 29 points propelled HP to a 74-14 victory. That comes on the heels of a 70-9 win over Conrad and an 82-24 win over Bryan Adams.

The Lady Scots (11-10, 4-0) lost two of three games at the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic tournament last week in Duncanville. HP dropped games against Colleyville Heritage and Houston Jersey Village before earning a victory against Houston Wheatley.

Next up, the Lady Scots will continue league play with consecutive road games against Carrollton R.L. Turner on Saturday and Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.