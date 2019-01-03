No Time To Diet: Girl Scout Cookies Are Coming

Sorry New Year’s dieters, Girl Scout Cookies go on sell soon and even those on gluten-free diets won’t be spared the temptation. Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas will launch the 2019 cookie season on Jan. 11.

Visit girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices, to find girls selling such classics as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils as well as the other varieties.

Toffee-tastic, a gluten-free option introduced in 2015, also returns to the market this year. The rich, buttery cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits is offered in select markets only.

The Girl Scouts tout the annual cookie sale as the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States and a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders.

“Not only has this unique girl-led program been teaching girls critical business and leadership skills for more than 100 years, cookie sales fuel programming for our local Girl Scouts that they can’t get anywhere else,” said GSNETX CEO Jennifer Bartkowski. “Each box of cookies that you purchase helps a Girl Scout in your area experience the outdoors, participate in STEM activities, learn about a different culture through travel, or develop programs to make our community a better place.”

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas serves more than 25,000 girls and 12,000 adult volunteers across 32 counties.