Scots Top Mustangs for First 11-5A Win

Senior guard Reilly Seebold leads HP in scoring this season. He tallied 16 points during a district road win over Carrollton Creekview on Wednesday. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park bounced back from a tough stretch with its first victory in District 11-5A play on Wednesday, when the Scots pulled away for a 63-45 road win over Carrollton Creekview.

Reilly Seebold led a balanced scoring effort with 16 points for HP, while Worthey Wiles added 14 points and Finn Corwin tallied 10.

The Scots (11-9, 1-1) had lost six of their previous seven games. They dropped three of four contests at the Allen Holiday Invitational to Atascocita, Mansfield Summit, and Plano East, in addition to a victory over Amarillo.

Prior to the break, HP squandered a halftime lead during a 64-61 loss to Bryan Adams in the district opener, despite 24 points from Seebold. The Scots will return to action by hosting Carrollton R.L. Turner on Saturday and Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday.