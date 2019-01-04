On Nov. 3, the second-annual Crow Museum of Asian Art’s Jade Ball was held at the museum followed by a formal, sit-down dinner at the Belo Mansion. The wonderful event was inspired by the art and beauty of Asia.

Neon-lighted Chinese Lion Dancers, beautiful music and jade-colored decor, Asian-inspired attire and exquisite cuisine – and even a bamboo tree that came to life – were just a few of the evening highlights that marked two decades of success for the newly expanded museum.

Carmen Hancock led the way as gala chair with support from husband, Trammell Crow Hancock, as well as Host Committee Chair Maggie Kipp and Host Committee Co-Chairs Jayne Herring and Kunthear Mam-Douglas, Auction Committee Chair Mai Caldwell and Auction Committee Co-Chairs Don Gaiser and Hillary Hamilton. Amy Lewis Hofland, the museum’s veteran executive director, and husband Scott were there along withBoard President Trammell S. Crow, University of Texas at Dallas President Dr. Richard Benson, Dallas Arts District Executive Director Lily Weiss, and World Affairs Council Director Jim Falk and his wife Terrell.



(Photos by: Can Turkyilmaz and Thomas Garza)