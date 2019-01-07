Stewart Law Group Offers Free Workshop

Amy Stewart, as a leader of a woman-owned business, said she feels a sense of obligation to help other women thrive.

(ABOVE: FROM LEFT – Michele Spillman and Amy Stewart. Photo by Rithu Sreenath)

“Women are leaving their respective professions in droves because they don’t have the tools they need to succeed,” the Bluffview resident said. “It’s up to us to create a strong community that builds others up and guides them in finding their own voice and message to drive their business.”

One of the ways she seeks to do that is through education.

Her Dallas company, Stewart Law Group, formerly Stewart|Bradbury, will host a free D.Y.O.B. (Drive Your Own Business) workshop in January for women business owners and attorneys.

The workshop will feature business consultant Kate Burda, who will talk about business development, digital marketing, process and customer engagement, meta-trends, and quick to apply strategies.

“What is so important for us is that we empower women to be these transformative leaders,” Burda said.

Stewart will focus at the seminar on providing a game plan of business development success.

From the collegiate basketball court to the courtroom, she has picked up valuable skills: from discipline, creating and executing a game plan, and working in a team environment, to maintaining a “game face” in high-stress situations.

“Women need to learn to generate their own business so they can guide their own careers… [and] use their natural abilities to build their book of business,” Stewart said.

She and Sarah Bradbury, of University Park, founded the firm in 2017 and wanted to create a place that, “uplifts women throughout the legal profession and celebrates their successes, because if one succeeds, we all succeed in the long term,” Stewart said.

Stewart also wanted to create an environment that helps women thrive no matter where they are in their personal or professional life. For example, Michelle Spillman, senior counsel at Stewart Law Group, returned to practice law after a five-year break to raise her children.

Spillman, who lives in University Park, said she no longer thinks navigating a career means “climbing the ladder,” but rather a jungle gym with paths that are not necessarily linear.

To other mothers that want to enter the professional world again, Spillman’s advice is to go for it.

“Although it can be scary, and you may feel unqualified, the years spent at home aren’t wasted,” she said. “You will be a valuable asset to any firm or company.”