SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SOLID REASONING

After crashing her Chevrolet Sonic at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Douglas Avenue, a 38-year-old Dallas woman abandoned the vehicle and took off by foot. Why? She had several alcoholic drinks during pizza with friends, she told police around 9:28 p.m. While there was a “light smell of alcohol” on her, police gave her a ride home and cited her only for abandoning the car.

HIGHLAND PARK

2 Wednesday

Arrested at 3:10 a.m.: a 21-year-old Highland Park man on suspicion of public intoxication at the intersection of Key Street and Normandy Avenue.

A minor was pulled over around 3:45 a.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Stolen before 8 a.m.: a bottle of prescriptions medicine, valued at $275, from a 2018 white Toyota Land Cruiser parked overnight in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue.

A pair of white Apple wireless earbuds and various gift cards, collectively valued at $300, were stolen before 9 a.m. from an unlocked 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked overnight in the 4500 block of Versailles Avenue.

Another firearm was stolen from a Park Cities vehicle. Sometime before 6 a.m., a Taurus .38 revolver and $100 in cash were stolen from a 2018 black GMC Yukon parked overnight in the 4000 block of Versailles Avenue.

A homeowner in the 4500 block of Lorraine Avenue knew something was odd when she walked outside around 10 a.m. and saw the hood of her white 2016 Lincoln Mark X wide open. Inside, contents from the vehicle’s center console and glove box were strewn about the interior and a set of Apple wireless earbuds were missing.

If your last name starts with an H and ends with a T, it could be your Chase bank card and Top Golf player’s card that were found around the intersection of Arcady Avenue and Westside Drive. They were dropped off at the police department around 4:36 p.m.

Four bottles of wine, valued at $1.039.97, were stolen from Royal Blue Grocery at Highland Park Village between 4:56 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29, a store clerk reported around 2:13 p.m. Jan. 2.

3 Thursday

Arrested at 8:08 a.m.: a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Two bicycles, valued at $723.51, and a helmet, gloves, and bike lock, collectively valued at $95, were stolen around 4 p.m. Jan. 3 near Turtle Creek in the 4100 block St. Johns Avenue when two children left their bikes along a black rod iron fence.

5 Saturday

Stolen before 8 a.m.: three credit cards and $15 in cash from a black Mercedes coupe parked overnight in the 4200 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Tuesday

Arrested at 9:28 a.m.: a 41-year-old University Park man on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury/family violence at a home in the 3900 block of Greenbrier Drive.

2 Wednesday

The struggle is real for some scoundrels: a person attempted to open several credit cards using the name of a 44-year-old woman residing in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive but was denied over and over again, the resident reported to police around 10:05 a.m.

There is another way to see fewer wrinkles, but stealing $700 worth of Neutrogena products from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Way is one we don’t suggest. According to a police report, sometime between 8:20 a.m. Jan. 1 and 12:07 p.m. the following day, the merchandise was stolen.

3 Thursday

Sometime before 9 a.m., a 2010 red Lexus RX350, valued at $35,000, and property such as clothing and computer gear, collectively valued around $3,000, were stolen overnight while parked in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue.

Stolen before 9:20 a.m.: the tailgate and other parts, valued at $7,500, from a white 2012 Ford F250 parked overnight in the 4200 block of Southwestern Boulevard.