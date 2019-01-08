Dallas Architecture Forum Presents ‘Design Inspirations Part One’

The Dallas Architecture Forum begins its Spring 2019 Panel Discussion Series Jan. 17 with “Design Inspirations Part One,” moderated by Eurico Francisco, Design Principal at HDR Architecture.

At the event, Dallas’ leading architects, designers, and landscape architects will talk about what inspires their design.

(Above: David Rolston project photos)

This will be a unique opportunity to learn about these outstanding professionals – what motivates and inspires them as they create their highly regarded design projects, and to understand more about the persons behind the inspired design processes.

“Dallas and North Texas are known for award-winning projects – residences and public buildings, interiors and landscapes. With this panel The Forum will continue its exploration of what motivates and inspires some of our area’s outstanding design professionals to create their highly regarded projects,” said forum executive director Nate Eudaly. “These design leaders will highlight some of their amazing projects, and there will be time for those attending to ask our esteemed panelists more about their work.”

Moderator Eurico Francisco will be joined by the following distinguished designers as panelists:

David Rolston, David Rolston Landscape Architects

Emily Summers, Emily Summers Design Associates

Ron Wommack, Ron Wommack Architect

The discussion begins at 6:30 pm, with complimentary beverages available beginning at 6:15 pm. No reservations are needed to attend.

The Dallas Architecture Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design, and the urban environment.

The event will be held at Dallas Black Dance Theater, 2700 Ann Williams Way. Free parking is available between the DBDT building and Fellowship Church, located to the east of the DBDT building.