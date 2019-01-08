Lottery Ticket Policy Announced for ‘The Book of Mormon’

“The Book of Mormon,” winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, has announced a lottery ticket policy for the National Tour, which begins Jan. 29 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

In Dallas, the production will conduct a pre-show lottery at the box office, making a limited number of tickets available at $25 a piece.

The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances. The producers of “The Book of Mormon” are pleased to offer low-priced lottery seats for every city on the National Tour.

Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance; each person will print their name and the number of tickets (one or two) they wish to purchase on a card that is provided.

“The best musical of this century.

Heaven on Broadway! A celebration of the privilege

of living inside that improbable paradise called a musical comedy.” Ben Brantley, THE NEW YORK TIMES

Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. (Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.)

The Broadway hit will play a limited one-week engagement at Fair Park through Feb. 3 and is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America.