Carson Kressley To Serve as House of DIFFA Auctioneer

DIFFA/Dallas has announced that Bravo TV star Carson Kressley will serve as celebrity auctioneer at its largest fundraiser of the year.

DIFFA/Dallas, one of the largest HIV/AIDS fundraising organizations in North Texas providing education and direct care service grants for men, women, and children affected by HIV/AIDS, has revealed plans for the 29th House of DIFFA.

This year’s theme, House of DIFFA: Futuro, looks to an incredible new world that is free of pain and suffering caused by HIV/AIDS.

The event will take place March 16 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

“House of DIFFA: Futuro celebrates a future with Zero stigma, Zero deaths, and Zero new infections,” said Tim Garippa, House of DIFFA: Futuro Chair. “Advancement in medication, education, and the amazing work of our AIDS Service Organizations are enabling a Future of Zero to be within reach. House of DIFFA: Futuro will bring to life the future that DIFFA Dallas is committed to reach, a future without HIV/AIDS.”

Undeniably the hottest fashion ticket in Dallas, guests will experience the most incredible runway show featuring elaborate performances and stylish looks from Traffic LA, Forty Five Ten, and TenOverSix.

DIFFA/Dallas’ renowned designer jacket collection will be available for auction showcasing donations from well-known local and national designers including Dolce & Gabanna, Monse, Alberta Ferretti, Sies Marjan, Rosie Assoulin, Zac Posen, Theory, Ted Baker, and many more.

An exclusive after party will ensure the festivities continue well into the night with beats by DJ Lucy Wrubel.

House of DIFFA: Futuro is brought to you by title sponsor Headington Companies along with its retailers and The Joule Hotel and presented by sponsor The Louis L. Borick Foundation.

The event’s production team includes Planet Productions, RSC Productions, D|A Creative, and Triad Event Solutions.

More information about the event including ticket and table details can be found at www.diffadallas.org.