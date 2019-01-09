Half Priced Books Hosts ‘Maid” Author

Half Priced Books will host social justice advocate, journalist, and author Stephanie Land for a conversation and book signing featuring her book Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Wilshire Baptist Church, 4316 Abrams Road.

Land’s work has been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Vox, Salon, among others. She focuses on social and economic justice as a writing fellow through both the Center for Community Change and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

General admission tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book. VIP tickets are $45 each and include preferred seating, early access to the signing line, a special pre-event meet and greet with the author and a copy of the book. To purchase tickets, click here.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit CitySquare, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting the causes and effects of poverty through service, advocacy, and friendship.

Written in raw, masterful, heart-rending prose, Maid is the story of one woman’s tenacity to survive and break free of the grips of the system to give her child a better life. Stephanie Land’s work gives voice to the working poor. Her compassionate, unflinching writing is fueled by her own struggle as a low-income single mother who aspired to use her stories to expose the reality of pursuing the American Dream while being held under the poverty line.