RSM Gives Genesis Women’s Shelter Large Donation

RSM US employees, partners, principals, and clients joined forces to present a $42,013.24 check to Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support as part of the company’s Birdies Fore Love fundraising efforts.

The audit, tax, and consulting services raised the money during the RSM Classic, a PGA event for which RSM is a sponsor.

(Above: Ty Beasley, Office Managing Partner of RSM Dallas, and Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter)

For nearly 35 years, Genesis Women’s Shelter has provided safety, shelter, and support to women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

“Stewardship is one of RSM’s core values, and it’s clearly been woven the fabric of the company,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter. Not only has the organization raised over $40,000 that will be poured directly into fighting domestic violence, but each and every employee played a critical role in raising funds and helping us move the needle on this issue.

“Through volunteering, sponsorships, creative fundraising, and staff training, RSM has forged a path as what it means to be a corporate leader in the Dallas nonprofit community.”

Through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love program, RSM employees, supported with a matching donation from the RSM US Foundation, raise funds for deserving charitable organizations focused on enhancing educational outcomes and the quality of life for children and families. This year, in the state of Texas, RSM raised almost $200 thousand for various local nonprofits through the program.