Scots Roll Past Patriots in 11-5A Clash

Finn Corwin led Highland Park with 15 points during an overtime victory over Carrollton R.L. Turner on Saturday in a District 11-5A contest. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park used a matchup against last-place Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday to re-establish its place near the top of the District 11-5A standings.

The Scots equaled a season-high point total in a 94-39 victory, and scored 59 of those points in the first half. Reilly Seebold paced HP with 23 points, while Prince Dorbah added 20 and Worthey Wiles contributed 14.

It was the third straight win overall for the Scots (13-9, 3-1), who also rallied to defeat Carrollton R.L. Turner 65-62 in overtime on Saturday behind 15 points from Finn Corwin and 13 apiece from Seebold and Dillon Powell.

Next up, HP faces a pair of crucial road games against fellow playoff contenders Woodrow Wilson on Friday and Carrollton Newman Smith on Jan. 15.