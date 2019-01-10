Asian Chefs To Showcase Food at Night Market

More than 13 Asian chefs and restaurateurs will come together this weekend to celebrate the new year with a second Asian Night Market.

Expect menu items like vegan Korean tacos, tenderloin skewers, Isan sausages, Koay Chiap (duck broth soup), Kakuni baos, shabu shabu beef, Laotian beef tartare, matcha lemonade and peach, snow ice desserts, tonkatsu ramen and more!

The event begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at The Bomb Factory.

Throughout the day, local DJs, lion dancers, break dancers, and local musicians will grace the stage at the venue.

Admission is $12, which includes all fees. Food coupons ($2 each) will be sold at the event to purchase food at each booth. Menu items at each station will all be under $10.

A $25 admission includes reserved seating upstairs.

Advance admission tickets can be purchased online at TheBombFactory.com. More information about the event can be found on Dallasnightmarkets.com.

The Asian chefs and restaurateurs to be featured say they have longed for an Asian Night Market like those they’ve visited and eaten at in Asia, or even in Los Angeles. They hope to bring that same energy and love for food to the night market this second time around.

Those to be featured at Sunday’s event include:

Dallas Night Markets is an event and entertainment organization founded by a passionate group, inspired by the people and many flavors of the Asian night markets in Asia and the love for combining local Asian restaurants, chefs & cooks with people who love to eat! It’s inaugural Asian Night Market was in July 2018.