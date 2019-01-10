On Nov. 6, AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys hosted twelve outstanding students in grades 2-5 were recently honored as the winners of the Dallas/Fort Worth Celebration of Reading essay contest at a breakfast bash.

Currently in its 17th year, the Celebration of Reading helps raise awareness and funds in support of the Barbara Bush Foundation’s family literacy programs. Joining the students and their families were event chair Brill Garrett, wife of Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett, and Michelle Staubach Grimes, children’s author of the books Where’s Pidge and Pidge Takes a Stand. Also sharing a few words was British A. Robinson, the new president and CEO of the national Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

This year’s contest, which invited students to write 500-word essays about books that have impacted and inspired them, drew hundreds of imaginative responses from students throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A panel of judges reviewed the entries and selected a total of 12 winners.