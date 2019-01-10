JDRF Greater Dallas Chapter Announces 2019 Dream Gala

Cliff Harris, former Dallas Cowboy, and Ring of Honor member will be honored this May at the 2019 JDRF Dream Gala.

The Greater Dallas Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, will host its annual Dream Gala on May 11 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Gala Co-chairs include Tim Dove, president, and CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, Roger Staubach, former Dallas Cowboy and executive chairman of JLL, and Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer LP.

This year’s theme is Champions For A Cure, and the evening will include a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner and dancing.

Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the JDRF Greater Dallas Chapter’s Fund a Cure to help type 1 diabetes research, and research related education to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives.

Individual tickets are $500 per person and tables are $5,000. To purchase your ticket or get more information on table sales, please visit the website by clicking here or contact Melissa Pinkerton at [email protected] or 214-764-6770.